Choosing a name is one of the most complicated and at the same time exciting decisions for mothers and fathers awaiting the arrival of their baby. There are many factors to take into account. There are those who want it to have a meaning that denotes a strong personality, those who want it to be international and recognizable in several languages, and those who prefer it to be short and easy to write.

Antonio and María Carmen were the most common names in Spain in 2023

However, traditional names are still the most common in Spain. In 2023, INE data reflected that Antonio and María Carmen occupied the first place on the podium, with a total of 630,253 women with that name and 614,853 men. In the top five of the most common, they were followed by María, Carmen, Ana María and Laura and, in men, Manuel, José, Francisco and David. Although none of them have been the most popular among the newborns of 2024, something that shows that names vary over the years. That is why it is not surprising that from time to time they appear again on the class lists in the youngest schools.

In 2023, INE data reflected that Antonio and María Carmen were the most common names in Spain

In the last decade, there have been several who have decided to name their children after characters from their favorite movies and series. According to the latest data from the INE, in Spain there are 640 Shakiras, 1,343 Leias, 257 Daenerys and 949 Lionels, curious and totally unpredictable names half a century ago, which make us wonder what the society of the future will be called.

Although it is impossible to firmly know the names that will succeed 75 years from now, we have asked the AI ​​and it has given us an approximation based on historical data, current trends and the technological and sociocultural influences of the future.



Within a globalized world dominated by the immediacy of digital, short, easy to write and international names will continue to sweep CC0

Short and universal names



Short names are here to stay. We have asked artificial intelligence what role it will play in the future, in a globalized world dominated by the immediacy of digital, and it has answered that these names, easy to write and international, will continue to sweep. As a boy, the names Leo, Kai, Max, Theo or Eli could be popular, and as a girl, Mia, Alma, Ava, Zoe and Emma.

Names inspired by technology and space

Secondly, we asked him what influence technology will have on the names of babies of the future and he responded that Neo, Orion, Atlas, Tesla and Aether could be common among men, and Nova, Lyra, Vega, Celeste and Aster , among women.



The advancement of science and technology could influence the names of children of the future Mehmet Ozaslan

Gender-neutral names

Unisex names are neutral names or names that are used by men and women in different countries. Although it is already common to find them, the AI ​​has predicted that in 2100 some like Ari, Sam, Noa, Alex and Zain could gain popularity.

Modernized traditional names

Names with history could continue to exist thanks to family traditions in which children are named the same as parents. According to artificial intelligence, these names will adapt to the future with a touch of modernity. We have asked him which will be the most common and he has responded that we could find some like Mateo, Luca, Hugo, Aarón and Gabriel or Sofía, Lucía, Aurora, Elena and Valeria.

Names inspired by nature and climate change

According to AI, growing concern about climate change and social responsibility for the environment could also influence the names of newborns in a few years. Among boys, Río, Forest, Bosco and Álamo could be trending and among girls, Luna, Flora, Aria, Iris and Gaia





