In the past, walking through Madrid was walking through a unique city. The same thing happened with Barcelona, ​​Seville, Santiago de Compostela, Cáceres, Valencia, Cádiz… and any other city. And although these places still retain their charm, they are increasingly similar to other places in the world, because they have the same stores, the same food, the same multinationals…

But there are always people. This is what Campofrío has claimed in its iconic Christmas advertisement, which This year he has not signed typical celebrities, as usualbut has brought famous people from history to star in its campaign, called I identified.

The advertisement stars illustrious figures who throughout history have contributed to the construction of our identity, such as Goya, José Luís López Vázquez, Gila, Sara Montiel, Gracita Morales, Isabel la Católica, Fofó, Saint Teresa of Jesus, Valle-Inclán, Gloria FuertesGóngora or Quevedo, among others.

Some of them have been played by his own children, like Rody representing Fofó or Gerard Jofra representing Eugenio. Also worth highlighting is the role of Óscar Lasarte, the leading actor in Is it the enemy?, Gila’s filmcurrently in theaters, which once again gets into the shoes of the comedian.

In the advertisement, all those historical figures are in a kind of heaven as a charming little hotel. The Three Kings gift they will have this year is the best: Four of them will be able to spend 24 hours on earth again.

After the expectation, it is Gila, Valle-Inclán, José Luis López Vázquez and Gloria Fuertes who go down. When they return, they tell the others what they have seen, a little disoriented.because they do not recognize anything of what they left behind when they died.

However, they eventually realize that something has not changed. Some young people helped José Luis López Vázquez when he was lostValle-Inclán and Gloria Fuertes were invited to eat with a family, they made Gila laugh… and they all concluded: “Well, there is no doubt. You were at home.”

Thus, the conclusion of the advertisement is clear: “Let nothing and no one take away our way of enjoying life.” “Every year it is a challenge for us to decide the message of our campaign, and This Christmas we consider that identity, whose best reflection is our way of enjoying lifehad to be valued,” says Juana Manso, Marketing Director of Campofrío.

The campaign has been developed by the This is Libre agency, which has been leading the production of the brand’s Christmas ads for thirteen years, with the production company Harry and the direction of Dionisio Naranjo. The music is by OEO&Parser, with the voice of Eva Mcbel.