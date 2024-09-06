His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan of the sisterly State of Qatar..

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, to his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness the President of the State to his brother the Emir of the State of Qatar, and his wishes for his country and brotherly people continued progress and prosperity..

During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two brotherly countries..

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, a number of ministers and senior officials at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Qatar..

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a luncheon in honor of His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the accompanying delegation, attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials..