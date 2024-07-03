Russian Armed Forces artillery destroyed another Abrams tank in the Avdeevka direction

Russian military destroyed another Abrams tank in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by RIA News.

As noted by the ministry, the artillerymen of the “Center” group of forces used the high-precision guided projectile “Krasnopol”. The shot was fired from a 2S19 “Msta-S” self-propelled artillery unit from a closed firing position.

“Another M1 Abrams tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed in the Avdiivka direction in the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO),” the report says.

Earlier, an artilleryman of the Russian Armed Forces from Bashkiria with the call sign Agai reported the destruction of an Abrams by fighters of a self-propelled howitzer division in the Donetsk direction. His unit received the target coordinates during a mission to provide fire support to the infantry.