A header from Nasti in the 70th minute was enough for Cosenza to win a very important victory in the first leg of the playout against Brescia. In the first half, Gastaldello’s team played better, but showed up front too little. In the second half, the Calabrians pick up the pace and move in order: the striker born in 2003 is the best of him. He runs throughout the game, creates dangers, then finds the decisive goal in the middle of the second half. There are still 90 minutes to go, plus any overtime and penalties in the event of a tie in the double-header, before knowing the fate of the two teams. Appointment in a week at Rigamonti for the return: next Thursday it will be salvation or relegation. Viali’s men will have two out of three results in favour. See also Wanda announces separation from Icardi: "Painful moment"

Few occasions — The problems for Cosenza begin immediately. Viali’s team struggled to find the right spaces and in the 14th minute Marras stopped with an ankle problem: he was forced out. Zilli enters his place. Brescia play better, they show up front: in the 14th minute Listowski receives from Rodriguez and kicks, the shot is central. Karacic had the best chance in the 31st minute, when he fired a great right-footed shot from distance that ended just over the crossbar. Immediately afterwards Ayé has two good chances blocked by Micai. The home team’s timid response came only in the 44th minute with Nasti shooting from inside the area, saved by Andrenacci.

You were born decisive — Viali’s formation got off to a better start in the second half. Nasti gets a shot rebounded, then with a header in the 49th minute he hits well but the ball is high. The Calabrians raise the pressure, in the 51st minute Brescianini tries, disturbed by his partner Zilli, the conclusion does not reach the goalkeeper. In the 58th minute it was Brescia who came close to taking the lead: in the development of a corner Mangraviti headed in and slammed into the crossbar, he went again on the rebuttal, the defense saved everything. Nasti is the best of him, in the 62nd minute he has another good chance, but the result doesn’t change. Until the 70th minute, when D’Orazio headed Andrenacci, the striker born in ’03 was the fastest to put his mind to it again by finding the goal: 1-0 for Cosenza. The hosts close, in the 82nd minute Olzer with a free kick goes near the top corner. A few minutes later, Mangraviti shot just wide. In full recovery Calò crossed for Vaisanen, nothing happened. It ends 1-0 for Cosenza, everything will be decided in a week at Rigamonti. See also Ternana exonerates Lucarelli: the defeat in Pisa was decisive

