The James Webb Telescope had sent Earth the latest experimental images of a lunar galaxy – a small neighboring galaxy moving in closed orbits within the gravitational potential of a larger and brighter host galaxy – and the results were amazing when compared to images taken by NASA’s former infrared observatory, the telescope. Spitzer Space.

Each of the new telescope’s 18 reflective segments is larger than that of Spitzer’s mirror.

“You won’t realize the quality of the image you actually provide until you really take it in and find yourself saying without a trace,” said Marsha Rick, a professor at the University of Arizona and lead science team behind the James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera (a wavelength of infrared radiation outside what humans can see). Amazing awareness…just think about what we will know.”

The James Webb Telescope was launched last December at a cost of ten billion dollars, and is the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space.

The James Webb Telescope has been searching for the light from the first stars and galaxies for nearly 14 billion years, and it will precisely look for possible signs of life.

Scientists are keeping the identity of the Webb Telescope’s first official target secret.

James Webb is located 1.6 million kilometers from Earth and is the successor to the old Hubble Space Telescope.