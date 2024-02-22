The rivalry between Millionaires and Atlético Nacional It is historic, they are two of the most winning teams in the Colombian Professional Soccer and those that move the most audiences in the country's stadiums.

That football rivalry increased last year with the final of the 2023-I League. A very even match, which was defined from the white spot of the penalty and in which Millionaires He managed to embroider the star 16 on his shield.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The matches of the second semester were also key to sharpening the rivalry. Nacional got a kind of revenge by being crowned champion of the Colombia Cup against the 'ambassador' at the Atanasio Girardot, also via penalties.

Henríquez pulla against Millonarios

The former defender Alexis Henriquez is an authorized word when talking about the rivalry with millionaires, He wore the colors of the 'purslane' team for eight seasons, winning five Leagues, four Cups, a Super League, a South American Cup Winners' Cup and a Copa Libertadores.

The former player, one of the most loved by the fans of the Antioquia institution, spoke about that final of Super League who lost against Millionaires in 2018 and it took away the importance of that title.

Celebration of one of Roberto Ovelar's goals in the 2018 Super League between Nacional and Millonarios. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO Archive

No one celebrates the Super League, I lost the Super League with Millonarios. What will it hurt me to lose a Super League?

After 6 years of that game Millionaires vs. National, The former central defender referred to the defeat and downplayed the cup that the 'ambassadors' won in Paisa territory.

“They say that Nacional has been winning because of the Super League, no one celebrates the Super League, I lost the Super League with Millonarios. What will it hurt me to lose a Super League? And they left here celebrating as if they had won the Libertadores. You have to win either the League or the Cup,” he said in an interview with Un Break.

And he stressed the importance of winning the classics in the Colombian League: “If you don't beat the important teams for the fans, you can win titles but people are going to charge you for it. They are going to tell you that you didn't even beat Millonarios “, América or Medellín. It is said because I lived it. You can become champion today, but then you play with América or Millonarios and you don't win, people are going to criticize you.”

🎙️ Alexis Henriquez in @Unbreakoficial: “They say that Nacional has been winning in the Super League. Nobody celebrates that. I lost with Millonarios, and it's going to hurt me. They went celebrating as if they were Liberators. “You have to win, whether it's the League or the Cup.” pic.twitter.com/qanPwUjQ0K — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) February 22, 2024

