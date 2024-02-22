Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Annalena Baerbock with starting problems in Rio de Janeiro. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Foreign Minister Baerbock's flight has been delayed again. Their captain is frustrated and blames Brazilian authorities.

Rio de Janeiro – It is not the first time that Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) has struggled with travel problems. The Foreign Minister actually wanted to leave a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro for New York on Thursday (February 22, CET) at around 5:30 p.m., but things turned out differently.

As the dpa reported, Baerbock first had to wait for the government Airbus A350-900 to be refueled. When everything was ready around 6:30 p.m., the flight captain had bad news for the Green politician.

Captain of the Baerbock flight frustrated: “The Brazilians are putting obstacles in our way”

It “seems like the worm is in there today,” said the captain. “We are currently trying to get clearance to begin the flight to New York. But the Brazilians are somehow putting obstacles in our way today.” He couldn’t say why. Only that Baerbock has to expect a further delay of 30 to 40 minutes. “In 40 years of flight service, I have never experienced anything like this. I'm sorry.”

In the end, however, there was a happy ending and the plane took off on the nine-hour flight to New York at around 7 p.m. Baerbock wants to speak there this Friday, among other things, at meetings of the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council on the second anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

In January, Baerbock had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

Baerbock has often had travel problems. It was only in January that there was an unplanned stopover on a trip to East Africa. Because there was no overflight permit for Eritrea, their plane had to turn around on the way from Berlin to Djibouti in East Africa and land in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (lm/dpa)