Saturday, September 16, 2023, 8:13 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The match between Real Murcia and Ibiza, which is scheduled for this Sunday at 12 noon, is in the air. «The first team has not been able to board the scheduled flight that was going to take us [de Alicante] to Ibiza for tomorrow’s match due to its cancellation,” the club reported this Saturday on its X account (formerly Twitter).

Activity is paralyzed at the Balearic airport due to a plane blocking the runway. The Grana club, which has brought the situation to the attention of the RFEF competition committee, is awaiting their decision to know if the match is suspended or some other change is adopted.