The new System on Chip Of Nintendo Switch 2 it could have been revealed by a leak, even if at the moment everything is just a sort of speculation based on rumors, but the idea is very attractive also because it is a new chip that combines NVIDIA and Arm in an interesting way.

According to a couple of leakers considered quite reliable regarding the chip market and hardware production (“Kopite7kimi” and “Tech_Reve” on Twitter), the new SoC of the next generation Nintendo console should be based on the productive process to 8nm from Samsung.

According to the first of the two, the SEC8N would be used to produce the T239, which would be the code name of the new System on Chip on which Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever its name will be) will be based. According to Tech_Reve, however, production could be based on the 7LPH process, which would represent an evolution compared to the previous one.