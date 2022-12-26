“At the bottom there is room”, the star series of América Televisión, is in its final week and, consequently, fans have filled social networks with complaints. Things are hotter than ever in the plot, especially for the Gonzales family, after Diego Montalbán accused Koky Reyes of stealing a necklace from Mrs. Francesca. But Charito’s husband is not a completely innocent person.

“Al fondo hay sitio” will make a parody of “La casa de papel” and will present “La casa de Noel” in the penultimate episode of season 9. Photo: composition/AméricaTV/Netflix

The “AFHS” scene that ‘connects’ with “Back to the neighborhood”

In the last chapters of “AFHS”, we see that Koky Reyes he had been using different identities to get away with it, as many of his fake names were tainted with different crimes. Thus, when Charito goes to visit him at the police station, she discovers that her husband is not who she claimed to be.

The officer gives him all the DNI that Reyes used throughout this time and, in one of them, appears Edmund Ganoza. Sound familiar to you? That’s the character’s name Paul Vega (actor of Koky in “AFHS”) played in “Back to the neighborhood.”

The scene was shared on TikTok and a user commented on a theory that could be logical: the subject with the toothpick was supposedly in the jungle for a while and that period may correspond to the time he was married to Malena from “DVAB”.

“There is room at the bottom” 2022, chapter 129 FREE ONLINE

Chapter 129 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022 will arrive on América TV this December 22 at 8:40 p.m., just after the broadcast of “EEG”. You can watch the episode LIVE via ONLINE and totally FREE through América TVGO.