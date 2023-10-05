From yesterday until January 28, 2024, the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia hosts a retrospective exhibition of the work of Muher, a couple of artists formed by Francisca Muñoz and Manuel Herrera, curated by Pedro Manzano, which proposes a tour of the work of these artists from what was created on their trip to Egypt, back in 1986, to the most recent production.

There are 45 works of various sizes, including paintings and sculptures, that are exhibited in the rooms of the Museum’s Contrast Pavilion. On the ground floor, the selected work marks the first years of Muher’s career and includes pieces produced as a result of his different trips and stays in Japan, Egypt, the Caribbean, Miami and European cities such as Berlin and Madrid, until reaching his encounter with the landscape, the light and the Mediterranean and Levantine color.

A journey that continues with a series of paintings that represent the orchards of Totana, where the artists have established their studio, and collects motifs and landscapes from the artist’s immediate surroundings: the sea, the marl lands and the boulevards, olive groves and almond trees, palm trees, fruits and flowers…

The exhibition ends by showing Muher’s foray into treatment and the incorporation of new plastic procedures and new visual proposals into his work.

Some works from the exhibition.



Guillermo Carrion





The Minister of Culture, Carmen Conesa, highlighted yesterday during the opening of the exhibition, the status of “exceptional colorists” of Francisca Muñoz and Manuel Herrera, since in their painting “color acts as an expression of the light of each of the themes collected on the canvas. An expressive color, organized and arranged according to the intensity of the artists’ emotions.

Experimentation



‘Woman. Retrospective’, an exhibition that has the collaboration of the Cajamurcia Foundation and Ucomur, aims to summarize 40 years of work through a set of works that reveal the execution technique of each piece and the experimentation with new materials and resources: resins, steel, papers with special textures, fabrics, shiny objects or gold leaf.

Muher’s work has been exhibited in galleries in Madrid, Valencia, Murcia, Pamplona and other cities in Spain, as well as in countries such as the United States, Morocco, China and the Dominican Republic.