Mourning: an archer is found dead in his apartment, video

Mourning.
The authorities are investigating what happened.
ituanian and the football of Brazil are in mourning, after confirming the news of the death of one of their archers, Jian Kayo Gomes Soares.
Only 21 years old, the body of Gomes Soares was found lifeless, in events that are being investigated by the police in that country.
The goalkeeper was part of Ituano, a club that plays in Serie B, and who was one of the team’s figures.
With much sadness and dismay, Ituano FC announces the death of athlete JIAN KAYO GOMES SOARES. His body was found undead, in his residence, on Saturday night. As well as possible, after release by authorities and Family, we will divulge more information. pic.twitter.com/QpnPTtv8ui
— Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) February 19, 2023
“With great sadness and dismay, Ituano FC announces the death of athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares,” the team announced, after the endorsement of the deceased’s family.
And he added: “Her body was found lifeless at her home on Saturday night. As soon as possible after the release by the authorities and the Family, we will release more information.”
The media reported that Gomes Soares was the team’s third goalkeeper and that he was coming in a huge progression.
