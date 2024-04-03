Ducati has conquered MotoGP, with impressive dominance since the middle of the 2022 season. The Italian brand has won 26 of the last 32 Grands Prix and 17 of the 21 Sprints contested. And without focusing only on the official team, given that Jorge Martin was able to challenge Pecco Bagnaia for the title until the last race of last year with the colors of Prima Pramac Racing, while the 26 victories were shared between seven riders, with Alex Marquez taking home two Sprints in 2023.

The arrival of Marc Marquez on one of the eight Desmosedici GPs on the grid only reinforces this philosophy. Ducati does not have the final say on the choice of riders for Gresini Racing and the Pertamina Enduro VR46, unlike Pramac, but the team is not opposed to any names. Ducati Corse boss Gigi Dall'Igna, who some believed wanted Martin to win last year's title to consolidate his control of the premier class, said he would have no problem if the eight-time world champion won this year year.

But could potential infighting cause problems? There was a first accident at the last Portuguese GP, the one between Bagnaia and Marquez, but it shouldn't leave a mark: it was officially treated as a race accident, the riders discussed but didn't get into controversy, and the Ducati carefully avoided taking a stand. Even for rival brands it was difficult to point an accusing finger.

“Marc went too far back referring to the closure of the trajectory in the maneuver), Pecco is too sure of himself (in an attempt to overtake Marc)”, asked Johann Zarco in Portimao a few minutes after the accident, admitting that he “did not see good images” at that moment. “It's always a bit of both of us to blame, between those who hold on and those who play it too safe.”

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For the Frenchman, however, the performance of the #93 could soon cause problems for the brand he worked with before joining Honda LCR. The multiple champion from Cervera has not yet fully adapted to Ducati, but he is already fighting with the best riders of the Bolognese manufacturer and, according to Zarco, could quickly upset the internal balance of power.

“It will be a very interesting season”, commented the driver from Nice to Canal+. “I think Marc Marquez in Ducati is like the wolf in the henhouse. Pecco is very calm, but Marc is annoying, so it will be very interesting. And for Ducati, Marc Marquez's image is also huge.”

Although the six-time MotoGP champion has done his best to keep a low profile on the expectations placed on him, expressing a desire to prove to himself that he is still up to the task and a certain fear of decline, Zarco has no doubts on his desire to get his seventh title in the premier class: “I think Marquez has a determination to win races, and in his head he wants to fight for the championship. He wants to reach Valentino Rossi in the number of titles.”

Zarco himself this year took the opposite path compared to the Spaniard, leaving the Prima Pramac Racing Desmosedici GP for an RC213V, and he is not dissatisfied with it, even if he finds himself on a less competitive bike: “I think it's interesting, and I'm almost happy to have left Ducati just when Marquez was arriving”, he concluded.