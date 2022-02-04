At 26 recently turned, Alex Rins is called in this 2022 to give a decisive turn to his career after a couple of championships in which he was unable to keep up with his Suzuki teammate, Joan Mir, and suffered too many crashes. The parable of improvement of the Spanish centaur seems to have thus stopped, but Rins is obviously determined to re-tie the threads of a career that seems to have embarked on a downward trend. The GSR-XX 2022 could offer him the right opportunities to revive the glories of the past, which had led him to conquer two successes in 2019 – Austin and Silverstone – and one in 2020 at Aragon. The season that has just ended has given very few joys to the Catalan centaur, able to get on the podium only once – second place at Silverstone in August – and who finished only in thirteenth place among the drivers’ championship.

These are the statements made by Alex Rins during the presentation of the new bike: “Last year we had a lot of opportunities but unfortunately they have vanished because I tried to push too hard. In this 2022 I am called to change mentality. Race after race I hope to regain confidence and speed, returning to the levels of two years ago. I feel more ready than ever. Showing who I am for me is an extra motivation, in the championship I finished fifth, then fourth and then third and last year I ruined this rise. I will try to recover ”.