The home race always has a special flavor, even if you race as a wild card. Cal Crutchlow, however, will not be able to enjoy the Silverstone event, because the injury to his right hand still prevents him from going on the track. In his place will race Remy Gardner, who we have already seen in action in the last race held at the Sachsenring.

The Australian took part in the German Grand Prix as a replacement for Alex Rins, who was injured the week before in Assen and was unable to attend the last event before the summer break. But the Superbike rider’s adventure doesn’t end here, because we will see him again at Silverstone, where he will be busy as a wild card in place of the Yamaha tester.

The English event is already the second that Crutchlow has been forced to skip this year. He was in fact scheduled to be at Mugello in early June. However, a pain in his right hand forced him to undergo surgery, but even then the situation does not seem to have resolved itself. Therefore, Yamaha had decided to do without its tester for the Italian Grand Prix and postpone everything to Silverstone.

“Yamaha regretfully announces that Cal Crutchlow will not be able to ride as a wild card at the British Grand Prix. He will be replaced by Remy Gardner, who already gained some experience at the German Grand Prix, where he replaced Alex Rins. The Spaniard should be fully recovered for Silverstone,” reads the statement released by Yamaha.

Crutchlow will miss the British Grand Prix, but this time the Iwata manufacturer will not give up having a third bike on the grid, so it has decided to draft Remy Gardner. A commitment on two fronts for the 2021 Moto2 champion, who raced in place of Rins at the Sachsenring, then returned to the saddle of the GRT team’s R1 to compete in the Donington round of the Superbike World Championship. He will still be in the saddle next weekend for the Most race, and then return to the prototypes on the weekend of August 2-4, when the MotoGP engines will restart.

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“First of all, I hope Cal gets better soon. I saw him last week and I hope he can ride again to help the MotoGP project. Obviously, it’s a good opportunity to be able to ride the M1 again, so I’m very happy. Silverstone is a track I like and I hope I can give important feedback to Yamaha and the whole team, as well as enjoy the moment. I thank everyone at Yamaha and I can’t wait to race again,” commented Gardner in a post on Instagram.

In addition to Mugello and Silverstone, the third and final wild card scheduled by Yamaha is the San Marino Grand Prix, scheduled for early September. If Cal Crutchlow is not present, the problem of a replacement will arise: that weekend, in fact, Remy Gardner will be busy in the Superbike World Championship, taking place at Magny-Cours.