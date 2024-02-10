Angelina Mango with Fiorello and Amadeus on stage after winning the Festival (photo Lapresse)

Sanremo 2024: Amadeus and Fiorello say goodbye to Ariston as they leave in a carriage

Amadeus and Fiorello leave the Ariston hand in hand and head off in a carriage. On the notes of “Dreams are wishes” the artistic director and the showman bid farewell to the Sanremo festival for the last time.

Sanremo 2024: with Angelina Mango a woman wins again after 10 years

With Angelina Mango a woman returns to conquer the Sanremo Festival ten years after Arisa's victory with 'La Notte'. Four platinum records, two gold records, a completely sold out club tour, Angelina Mango, daughter of Pino Mango and Laura Valente, she was one of the revelations of 2023 and competed for the first time at the Sanremo Festival, thanks to the successes of the last year which saw it rack up millions of streams and views and garner unanimous approval from the public and critics.

from Amici al boom with Che t'o dice a fa'

Sanremo 2024: Angelina's joy, you're crazy

“You are crazy”, are Angelina Mango's first words after winning the Festival. “You are crazy. Thank you for everything. Heartfelt thanks to the orchestra, to you, to Gio', to Fiorello, to you, to my team, to Marta, to my mother, to my family”, said the singer, excited by her beautiful triumph at Sanremo 2024.

Sanremo 2024, Angelina Mango won the Festival. Geolier-Annalisa on the podium

Angelina Mango with 'La noia' (song written with Madame and produced by Dardust) wins the 2024 Sanremo festival. In second place Geolier with 'I p' me, you p' you'at the third Annalisa with 'Sincerely', to the fourth Ghali with 'My home', on the fifth Irama with 'Not you'.

Sanremo 2026, Mahmood sixth ahead of Loredana Bertè

Here is the ranking of Sanremo singers from sixth to 30th position. Just below the five finalists, Mahmood placed sixth. Then the others: 7. Loredana Bertè; 8. The Flight; 9. Alessandra Amoroso; 10. Alpha; 11. Gazelles; 12. The Three; 13. Diodate; 14. Emma; 15. Cleaver; 16. The Kolors; 17. Mr. Rain; 18. French Saints; 19. Negramaro; 20. Dargen D'Amico; 21. Rich and Poor; 22. Big Mama; 23. Rose Villain; 24. Clara; 25. Renga and Nek; 26. Maninni; 27. The Sad; 28. BNKR44; 29. Sangiovanni; 30. Fred De Palma.

Sanremo: Fiorella Mannoia wins the Sergio Bardotti Award for best lyric

Fiorella Mannoia with 'Mariposa' wins the Sergio Bardotti Award for the best text of the 2024 Sanremo Festival.

Sanremo 2024: Angelina Mango wins the Giancarlo Bigazzi and Lucio Dalla award. Loredana Bertè the “Mia Martini”

Goes to Angelina Mango The Giancarlo Bigazzi Award of Sanremo 2024. The artist wins the prize with the song 'La noia', awarded by the Festival orchestra, for best musical composition. For her also the “Lucio Dalla” assigned by Pressroom. The Critics' AwardMia Martini” He went to Loredana Bertè.