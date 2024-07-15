The Colombia selection finish the America Cup very bitter after losing the grand final against Argentina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (United States).

The Colombian team was left empty-handed after falling 1-0 with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in overtime and not having the necessary reaction to reach equality.

Despite the defeat, the Colombia selection excited the entire country after reaching the Copa America final after a 23-year absence.

Vélez applauded Lorenzo

This great version, at 33 and when it seemed that he had no future, is totally due to Lorenzo

Carlos Antonio Veléz was one of the most critical of the national team before the start of the Conmebol tournament and little by little he let himself be seduced by the team’s play. However, he always pointed out that the minimum objective was to play in the final.

After the defeat, the experienced journalist praised coach Néstor Lorenzo for the work he did with the group of players. “This great version, at 33 and when it seemed that he had no future, is totally due to Lorenzo, who filled his head with what he needed to be what was asked of him.”

“Of course, he alone is not the team. The achievement of playing in a final has other people with the same merits: Lerma, a true pillar; Sánchez, a titan above and below; Muñoz, the threat from the outside; Lucho Diaz, attack support; Rivers and Cordobawho came to stay; Mojica, who took over the position with Cuesta and Vargas, today several times savior, without forgetting Lucumíwho was only taken out of the party in which he deserved to be the protagonist by an injury,” added Vélez.

Carlos Antonio He asked that his opinion be respected and said that the players cannot be blamed for anything because they gave their all.

“We are all free to express our opinions and we don’t have to think the same way. Every day I question what is not done well and I will continue to do so, but also when things are done well, I am generous with praise and I will continue to be. Football is dynamic and changing, what is bad today may be good tomorrow and vice versa. We are not champions, but we don’t owe anything. They did phenomenally and that will come. Congratulations!” he said.

Finally, he paid a compliment to the leaders of the Colombian Football Federation. “Leaders, forgotten at the moment of success, are as important as those who play the melody. Without them it would be impossible to achieve it.”

“They are the ones who provide the tools so that everything can be done. Excellent achievement, great tournament, but bigger goals are just beginning. The story is just beginning… fortunately, when the cycle of some ends, the replacement is ready,” he added.

