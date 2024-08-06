Sony Interactive Entertainment has chosen immediately to make its virtual reality headset next-generation, PS VR2, compatible with PC The news comes from an interview the company gave to the Japanese site Impress Watch, in which it talks about the upcoming adapter that will allow you to connect the headset to any PC.

The article is particularly interesting, because the author also had the opportunity to test the adapter, which he has already received. So he asked SIE three questions:

Why did you decide to make a PC adapter?

Was the connection to the PC planned from the very beginning of the design of PS VR2?

Will there be any changes to the PS VR2 business model in the future?

The answers were very specific: “We made PS VR2 compatible with PC in order to offer PlayStation VR2 users who also own a gaming PC, an environment where they can enjoy a wide range of VR content and to expand the amount of VR experiences available with PS VR2.”

So it was explained that PS VR2 was “designed from the ground up with PC compatibility in mind.”

Finally, SIE made it clear that it hopes that PC expands the peripheral market: “The importance of PC compatibility was also recognized by the PS VR2 development team, and PC compatibility was taken into account from the very beginning of the PS VR2 design process. When PS VR2 was released, we first worked on optimizing the VR experience with PS5, and post-launch we accelerated the development of PC compatibility.”

As for PS5SIE said: “At SIE, we continuously focus on maximizing the immersive gaming experience that PlayStation offers, and PS VR2 is one of our key products to enhance that immersion.”