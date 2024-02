Sunday, February 4, 2024, 9:29 p.m.



| Updated 9:56 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Not so long ago the Torrevieja Carnival was a parade, you could say, at home. Now, far from being a mere group of fans, this splendorous tribute to color and good dancing has already established itself as an infallible celebration of…