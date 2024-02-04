According to FIFA, the final match will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

The first finals, in which 48 teams will participate instead of 32, will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“Azteca” will become the first stadium to host the opening match of the World Cup three times, after having previously signaled the start of the 1970 and 1986 finals, in addition to hosting the two final matches in those two editions, where Brazil won at the expense of Italy (4-1) and Argentina won at the expense of West Germany (3-1). -2) In succession.

Argentine striker Diego Maradona also scored his famous goal called “Goal of the Century” against England in the same stadium.

The twenty-third edition of the World Cup will be held in 16 stadiums in the three countries, with the final taking place in the United States.

The United States will begin its group stage campaign at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12 and will also play in Seattle.

Toronto was chosen to host the first match for the host Canadian team, which will also play in Vancouver.

The distribution of the matches was announced on a live television broadcast in North America, in which American comedian Kevin Hart, Canadian rapper Drake, and American businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian participated.