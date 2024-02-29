The Monterrey Football Club remains undefeated in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX, after eight games it is in third place in the standings with 18 points, the result of five wins and three draws.
This weekend the Sultana del Norte team will host the National University Club in the corresponding Matchday 10 where they will seek to maintain their undefeated record and remain in the first places in the general table.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment that will surely be one of the most entertaining.
ViX (United States) and Fox Sports 2, Fox Premium, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defenses: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga.
Media: L. Romo, J. Rodríguez; M. Meza, S. Canales, J. Gallardo.
Forwards: G. Berterame.
The Pandilla continues without losing throughout this semester, neither in the Clausura 2024 nor in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024, in total there have been 10 games in a row without knowing defeat this year.
Goalie: J. González.
Defenses: J. Rivas, Nathan, J. Galindo, P. Monroy.
Media: L. Suárez, P. Quispe, R. López, U. Rivas, E. Salvio.
Forwards: G. Martínez
The university team will come to the confrontation after a tough setback during their visit to Guadalajara where they were defeated 3-1 against Rebaño Sagrado, as they came from a streak of six games without losing.
Monterrey 2-1 Pumas.
