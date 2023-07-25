The return of Ricciardo

The unconvincing performances of Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri prompted the latter’s departure from the Faenza team and the return of Daniel Ricciardo as his replacement, thus ending the role of third driver for Red Bull which he had begun at the dawn of 2023 after a colorless year at McLaren. A return to F1 therefore took place earlier than expected for the Australian, author of a 13th place in Hungary obtained after an accident in which he was innocently involved at the start and which compromised any chance of placing in the points.

An experience similar to that of Alonso

Apart from the result itself, Ricciardo has repeatedly emphasized that he feels more energy after his return to the track, in some ways proving that Fernando Alonso. At the end of 2018, in fact, the Spaniard decided to retire from F1 to undertake other adventures in the world of motorsport in IndyCar, in the WEC and in the Dakar, only to then mature the decision to return to the Circuswith Alpine, in 2021. A year in which the two-time world champion had a conversation with Ricciardo about the sensations he experienced upon his return to F1, and which the Australian himself now seems to experience on his own skin.

The break for Spanish

Specifically, at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix, number 3 specified his emotions: “I really feel that having only had six months off, even though it hasn’t been the full year I was expecting, has definitely allowed me to reset, and now I feel full of energy again – he commented to the media – I remember having a conversation with Fernando, maybe two years ago, but I didn’t think I was taking a break. We were just having a chat, I think on a flight somewhere, and he said that stopping for him was one of the best things I’ve ever done. This made me think that if I ever needed it, without too much fear, it would fill me with confidence, even more so after seeing the year it has had”.

The emotions experienced at the Hungaroring

Limited to his first race, in which he also managed to beat his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo remarked on his sensations: “Certainly there was nervousness, as well as so many other emotions, but sometimes we tend to forget to live the opportunity that presents itself and to smile. I was alone trying to have fun, while obviously keeping my concentration highbut you just have fun”.