Since the launch of Diablo 4 many players are complaining about the reduced inventory space, which often fills up within minutes. Furthermore, everything has now worsened with the addition of the Hearts Abjects of Season 1. Apparently the solution to this problem is less simple than you think, given that increase item slots could be compromise performance of the game.

As we know, Blizzard is working on ways to get around inventory restrictions. For example, in the future the Gems will be kept in a separate section, while with patch 1.1.1 there will be a new shared vault inventory tab.

But why only one card? Wouldn’t it have been better to add more? Apparently it’s not that simple, according to the explanation provided by Joe Piepiora on Twitter/X.