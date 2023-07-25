Since the launch of Diablo 4 many players are complaining about the reduced inventory space, which often fills up within minutes. Furthermore, everything has now worsened with the addition of the Hearts Abjects of Season 1. Apparently the solution to this problem is less simple than you think, given that increase item slots could be compromise performance of the game.
As we know, Blizzard is working on ways to get around inventory restrictions. For example, in the future the Gems will be kept in a separate section, while with patch 1.1.1 there will be a new shared vault inventory tab.
But why only one card? Wouldn’t it have been better to add more? Apparently it’s not that simple, according to the explanation provided by Joe Piepiora on Twitter/X.
Diablo 4 shared inventory issues
Diablo 4 associate game director explained that simply expanding the shared inventory without any precautions could affect the performance. This is because whenever a player meets other users in Sanctuary, the game loads their entire inventory, even that of the vault, taking up a lot of memory. Consequently, increasing the slots would also increase the memory required and consequently performance would suffer.
“When we say they’re expensive, we mean they create a lot of memory overhead,” said Piepiora. “When you see another player in the game, you load him and his entire stash with all of his items. This is what the teams are working diligently to improve so you can have more of them ASAP. It’s basically not a space issue, it’s a performance issue.”
In addition to the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 changes, Blizzard is working on a temporary fix for the Season 1 interface, which apparently led to many players activating the Premium Battle Pass by mistake.
