It is now clear: even in Singapore, Ferrari are in winning form. As they (prudently) predicted, after all. Now, however, they need to take the final step: a one-two, a surgical result to conquer the entire front row in qualifying and in the race go undisturbed, only defending the position, in the center of the track and therefore also in the sense of the placement in the standings.

Friday’s tests showed that this weekend’s real rival is called McLaren. Norris has squeezed everything so far, and from Piastri (in great personal form) there is something more to expect both on Saturday and Sunday.

But Ferrari has everything to win, it has everything to repeat Sainz’s historic victory a year ago and even double it with two SF-24s in front of everyone.

At this point it is the Vasseur mantra that must take control of everything. How many times has he said that Ferrari cannot go below its current level. That is, it must do everything perfectly: no mistakes, no indecision or psychological lapses.

Thus bringing home the maximum realistically possible loot for the moment and the situation. And since here among the skyscrapers of the bay the moment and the situation are for victory, Ferrari must bring home the victory. Or rather: the double. A surgical 1-2, which means at least 17 constructors’ points recovered from all rivals.

Pure gold, in view of a Constructors’ World Championship that only for the positions on the track in the long races, without thinking about the lap records, in the seven remaining races puts 301 points up for grabs. And since thinking about doubles in Austin, in Mexico… It’s very very much a dream, in Singapore no. In Singapore you have to do a double. And the road, very dear to Vasseur, is only one: maximum precision.