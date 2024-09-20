Volkswagen’s crisis situation in Germany is not abating. For several weeks now there has been constant talk of the possibility for the German giant to close some factories in the homeland and cut tens of thousands of jobs: according to the latest estimates, this could even reach up to 30,000. This morning, rumours emerged that the German government is studying new and additional measures to incentivise the purchase of electric cars and thus help Volkswagen. But…there’s a but.

Volkswagen crisis

And it’s a but that comes from the German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, who during the visit to the German brand’s auto center in Emden wanted to clarify: “Politics must ensure that we are sending the right signals to the market. But Volkswagen will have to solve most of its problems on its own“. Translated: the government could provide support to the German giant, but it will simply be aid aimed at strengthening important measures that Volkswagen itself will have to take.

The position of the German government

Regarding the possibility of Volkswagen closing some factories, Minister Habeck used clear words to reject this solution: “VW’s restructuring should not fall on the workforce, the company should try to keep factories open. Lowering costs is not synonymous with sending people away with heartless measures and cast doubt on the future of production facilities.” We will see what happens and above all what Volkswagen decides to do with its factories and its employees: time is running out, it’s time for answers.