The first one is scheduled for September Open Doors at the renewed 160 Casa Lancia dealers present in Italy. All the spotlight is on the new Ypsilon ,the first car of the new era of the brand.

Open doors at Lancia dealerships

Open Doors at Lancia dealerships is scheduled on the weekend of September 21st and 22nd 2024, where you can admire the new Ypsilon. During the Open Doors you can also try it on the street, both in the version hybrid That electric.

The range consists of three versions: new Lancia Ypsilonelegant and dedicated to the younger ones, new Lancia Ypsilon LXthe richest and most complete version and theCassina Editionin limited series. All versions in the range are available in configuration electric and hybrid.

In particular, the hybrid version is powered by a latest-generation hybrid engine, with a displacement of 1.2 L 100 hp (74 kW)technology 48V 3 cylinder. The 100% electric version, on the other hand, is equipped with a 1.6-litre engine 156 HP/115 kW and one 51kWh batterywhich ensures autonomy of up to 403 km (WLTP combined cycle) and a fast charge of 24 minutes (to go from 20% to 80%) or 100 km in 10 minutes.

New Lancia Ypsilon electric New Ypsilon electric side New Ypsilon electric front New Ypsilon electric rear 3/4 New Ypsilon hybrid New Ypsilon hybrid front New Ypsilon hybrid rear 3/4 New Ypsilon hybrid side New Ypsilon hybrid rear New Lancia Ypsilon, in the LX and Cassina trims

During the Open Doors event, you can take advantage of a special September promotion for the purchase of the new Ypsilon, with an instalment of 130 euros for 35 monthswith an advance of 4.360 euros.

Lancia Ypsilon limited series Cassina Ypsilon Cassina rear 3/4 Ypsilon Cassina front Ypsilon Cassina side Ypsilon Cassina rear 3/4 Front light signature Cockpit dashboard Cockpit steering wheel 10″ SALA infotainment display SALA Voice Assistant Wireless charging multifunction table Center console in the cockpit Front passenger compartment seats Rear seats in the passenger compartment Ypsilon Cassina charging New 100% electric Lancia Ypsilon, in Cassina limited edition

The offer, with Stellantis Financial Services financing, is only available in case of scrapping of a vehicle approved up to Euro 4, which allows access to the state bonus.

Read also:

→ Lancia Ypsilon features, interiors, exteriors, engines

→ 48V hybrid Lancia Ypsilon

→ Lancia Ypsilon prices and trims

→ Read all Lancia news

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!