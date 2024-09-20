The A8 Milan-Varese motorway is a fundamental artery for Lombardy’s traffic. September 21, 1924 the inauguration was held Milan-Varesethe first highway in the worldwith a procession of cars led by the King Victor Emmanuel III on the Lancia Trikappatogether with the designer Piero Puricelli. One hundred years later, to commemorate the event, theASI hey Federated Clubs ASI Lombardicoordinated by the CMAE of Milan, have organized a vintage car and motorcycle eventdating back to the 1920s-1945.

Toll booths exits A8 Varese Milan Autostrada dei Laghi from Automap (Italian Highway Atlas)

The A8 is equipped with numerous toll booths that serve the main towns along the route, including the most important ones Lainate-Arese (a new toll booth recently inaugurated, designed to decongest traffic in the area), Milan North (connects the A8 with the A9, a strategic point for those travelling towards Switzerland or other areas of Lombardy) and that of Gallarate (another very busy toll booth, especially for those heading towards Lake Varese or the A26 motorway).

Milan-Varese motorway, the first in the world

In 1924, when the Milan-Varese motorway was inaugurated, there were fewer than 60,000 carsbut the engineer and entrepreneur Piero Puricellialready the creator of the Monza racetrack, had the vision of building an innovative infrastructure.

The inauguration of the Milan-Varese on the front page of “La Domenica del Corriere”

the first highway in the world

In just over a year, the first section of the 42 kmwith a single lane in each direction and 17 toll booths for the collection of the toll, which covered 90 million lire of cost. The toll varied according to the horsepower of the car, with a 20% discount for round trips.

To carry out the work, they employed 4,000 workers and cutting-edge equipment, such as concrete mixers from the United States. Over 200 reinforced concrete structures, including bridges and overpasses, were built along the route.

Milan-Varese Motorway Expansion

Already in 1925, the motorway was expanded with the branch towards Como (today A9)followed by another 11 km between Gallarate and Sesto Calendethus connecting Lake Maggiore, Lake Como and Lake Varese. The original carriageway remained with a single lane in each direction until 1965, when it was doubled, while the extension towards the Swiss It was completed in 1971.

A8 Milan-Varese Motorway TODAY

The constant increase in traffic, together with the expansion of the airport Malpensahas required continuous modernization interventions, such as the expansion to four lanes in 2005 and five in 2023. Among the most iconic interventions, the renovation of the service area West Villoresidesigned in 1958 with a futuristic architecture reminiscent of theLos Angeles Airportwhich made theA8 motorway a symbol of innovation.

Schematic reproduction of the route (in bold) of the Autostrada dei Laghi in 1926

Today the Milan-Varese is part of the so-called Highway of the Lakeswhich in turn consists of three highways officially classified as A8 (full extension), A9 (full extension) and A8/A26 (for the Gallarate – Sesto Calende-Vergiate section).

100th Anniversary Celebration Program of the Milan-Varese Motorway

The celebrations for the centenary of the Milan-Varese motorway will take place on Sunday September 22, 2024with a column of historic vehicles that retraces the original route of 1924 from Milan to Varese.

Logo 100 years of the Milan-Varese motorway

The event begins at 8.00 in Milanat Palazzo Lombardia, where vintage cars and motorcycles gather.

To the 10.00 the procession, escorted by the Local Police and the State Police, starts towards Varesereaching the city at 11.30.

Milan-Varese Highway Celebration VIDEO

The cars are exhibited to the public in Montegrappa Squarewhile the lunch and the awards ceremony are held in Villa Ponti starting at 1.30pm. The event ends around 4pm.

Mafra kit as a gift to participants

