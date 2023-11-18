His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” congratulated His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of sisterly Oman, on the occasion of the 53rd glorious National Day, calling on God Almighty to perpetuate brotherhood and love between the two peoples.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the brotherly Omani people and my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, on their glorious national day… and the path of their blessed renaissance… praying to God Almighty to perpetuate their prosperity and stability… and to perpetuate brotherhood and love between our two peoples…