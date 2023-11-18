The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy continues and we have arrived at the second day of promotions. The discount period is still very long and we are sure that you have not yet had time to see everything that Amazon is offering. On our pages we therefore want to highlight the most interesting offers, starting with One Piece Odyssey for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series. The reported discount is 56% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €69.99 and the current price is one of the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game set on a large island to explore with the Straw Hats and his crew. Our pirate must find his friends while facing enemies new and old. The story and new characters were created under the supervision of Oda, the original creator of the saga, and the game is canon to the events of the series.