Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 09:07







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, showed this Monday to the mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio, “the support of the regional Executive for the demands of the residents of Cieza and the rest of the affected municipalities” for the recovery of the railway service by …