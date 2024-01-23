Having completed the first week of activities on the track, we now enter the heart of the 24h of Daytona, which next weekend will officially open the new season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship as per tradition.

The first significant results emerged from the Roar Before the 24 tests, with the Pole Positions going to the Action Express Racing Cadillac with a super Pipo Derani in the GTP Class, to the United Autosports in LMP2 at the hands of the evergreen Ben Keating, while in the GTD PRO Class it is the Porsche-'Rexy' of AO Racing that takes the lead with Sebastian Priaulx, imitated by Parker Thompson in GTD with the Lexus of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

In Florida we will return to racing from Thursday for another four Free Practice sessions at various times which will serve to prepare the very last things in view of the race which will start on Saturday when it will be 7.40pm in Italy.

All sessions will be broadcast live audio on IMSA Radio, while for the images we will have to wait for the green flag that will officially start the race and the 2024 vintage of the Stars and Stripes series, available on IMSA TV in worldwide streaming, plus Peacock, NBC and USA in the United States.

Considering the 6 hour time difference that separates us from Daytona, let's see what the times of track activities are foreseen in the program published by IMSA for the event.

Photo by: Art Fleischmann #65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Frederic Vervisch

DAYTONA 24H 2024 – THE SCHEDULE

Thursday 26 January

Free Practice 1: 4.05pm-5.35pm (all classes)

Free Practice 2: 8.10pm-9.55pm (8.10pm-9.40pm for GTD/LMP2 and 8.25pm-9.55pm for GTD PRO/GTP)

Friday 27 January

Free Practice 3: 00.35-2.05 (all classes)

Free Practice 4: 5.20pm-6.20pm (all classes)

Saturday 28 January

Race: 7.40pm

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: Official Program