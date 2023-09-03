The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, left this Sunday in the air if he will finally modify the Law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor, once the Regional Assembly knocked down the decree-law for the extension of the urban moratorium in the surroundings of the lagoon , although he stated that the position of his executive and his party is “not to take a step back with the protection of the Mar Menor.” He did it in Cartagena, moments before starting La Vuelta Ciclista a España.

Regarding the pact reached last Friday between the PP and Vox to form a government, López Miras said that “the vast majority of citizens agreed that they did not want a third election in less than six months and they wanted the political situation in the Region of Murcia». He confessed that he is convinced that he has acted “responsibly” and that he has reached a “good agreement” that will benefit all the citizens of the Region.

In relation to the information that the provincial leader of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, will be the future vice president and councilor of Security, Interior and Emergencies of the Autonomous Community, and asked by the media about who will be the councilor of Public Works, the Another regional department that Vox will have is its hands after the agreement reached, the regional president warned that before all this “there must be an investiture and then a president and that once it is invested it will be the east that signs the appointment decrees », of who will direct each of the ministries.

He also answered the secretary general of the PSOE and acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who the day before yesterday criticized the agreement between PP and Vox in Murcia, and said that in this way equality policies are at “risk”.

López Miras denied this and pointed out that what is being affected by Pedro Sánchez’s pacts is integrity, the unity of Spain and the safety of women, “by the laws approved by the PSOE with its Podemos partners, who are endangering many women with the law and the only yes is yes».