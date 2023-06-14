Gilmar Mendes, from the STF, and Juscelino Filho, from Communications, will speak at a seminar that will take place on June 20 and 21

The rapid evolution of telecommunications in recent decades has been a challenge for companies, but also for the standardization system for services and activities in the sector. The growing and continuing demand on regulation is one of the main themes of the III TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Future, which will be held on the 20th and 21st of June, in Brasília. O minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes will give a lecture at the symposium and the minister Communications, Juscelino Filho, will speak at the close of the 1st day.

The event is a realization of TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research). In addition to ministers, parliamentarians, sector executives and other authorities will participate in the debate, such as the president from the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri.

The seminar will have 8 panels and will be broadcast live on the 1st day, from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. The 2nd day will be closed to guests and members, and the recording of the lectures will be available later.

The telecommunications segment moved BRL 277.7 billion in 2022 in Brazil and has a 2.8% share of the country’s GDP (gross domestic product), according to the Sectorial Report from the Brasscom (Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies), May 2023.

In 2 years, from 2020 to 2022, there was an increase of 22 million in the number of contracts in the sector that expands not only among the largest operators, but also among providers with up to 5% of market share. In fixed broadband connections, for example, PPPs (Small Porte Providers), as they are classified, account for 51.4% of the market, according to the access panel from Anatel.

Despite the weight and growth, the sector faces a regulatory gap in the face of the advances and challenges of recent times. With several bodies deliberating on the issues –most of which are not foreseen in the current legislation–, there are regulatory overlaps and vacuums.

A General Telecommunications Law is from 1997 and does not include, for example, the so-called VAS (Value Added Services), activities such as unlimited social networks, streaming video and audio, document storage, email access, browsing protection, etc.

One of the possibilities to organize and unify the regulation is the PL 2768/2022 which is pending in the National Congress, authored by deputy João Maia (PL-RN). The proposal gives Anatel the power to regulate the functioning and operation of digital platforms operating in Brazil.

Through the text, the agency could issue rules regarding the operation of digital platforms; deliberate administratively on the interpretation of legislation, including omitted cases; arbitrate conflicts of interest involving platforms or professional users (use networks to provide goods or services to end users); and repress infringements of user rights.

In addition to the debate on regulatory models, experience in other countries and digital inclusion will be on the panels on the 1st day. The event will feature other important industry discussions on the 2nd day.

Tax reform and the treatment of telecommunications as an essential service will be some of the topics, addressing how the high tax burden impacts digital accessibility. Another panel will deal with the sharing of poles between energy companies and telecommunications operators and fixed broadband access policies in the interior of the country.

The opportunities of private networks and the commitment of regional communication companies to investment funds, mergers and other practices to grow will also be discussed.

“All these issues are in evidence for having a direct influence on the communication sector. We are committed to taking the most recent and relevant information about these discussions so that, during the symposium, we can jointly evaluate the issues with our associates, guests and participants in general.”, stated the Executive president from TelComp, Luiz Henrique Barbosa da Silva.

Participation and transmission

The seminar, which registration is open for in-person participation, will be broadcast live on channel of Power360 on YouTube on the 1st day (June 20), starting at 9:30 am. On the 2nd day (21.jun), the video of the event will be available later on the same channel.

The complete coverage of the 2 days of the seminar, with the main discussions on the mentioned themes, will be in the Power360.

About TelComp and the IDP

TelComp gathers more than 70 telecommunications operators and acts to promote competition as a lever for the sector’s development. With 23 years, the entity represents the interests of operators of fixed and mobile telephony, broadband and internet access, pay TV, data centers and corporate services.

IDP, the entity’s partner in holding the symposium, is a teaching, research and extension center with headquarters in Brasília and São Paulo. Created more than 20 years ago, it offers undergraduate, specialization, extension, master’s and doctoral courses.

20.jun.2023 (Tuesday)

9:30 am – Opening of the event

Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora and president TelComp’s Board of Directors; It is

Rafael Carvalho, attorneyprofessor and academic coordinator at the IDP School of Law.

10 am – Panel 1: “Future of the regulator in the face of the digital transformation of society”

Introduction:

Roundtable: “The challenges and the need for regulators to adapt to deal with the digital transformation”

11:00 – Explanation: TelComp’s defense of competition: the association’s historical role and current challenges

11:20 am – Keynote lecture

2 pm – Panel 2: “Regulatory reform in the world undergoing digital transformation”

3 pm – Panel 3: “Regulation (Anatel and Cade) and Competition Law in the digital ecosystem”

José Borges da Silva Neto, superintendent Anatel’s Competition;

Cristiane Albuquerque, advisor at the Special Secretariat for Government Analysis of the Civil House;

Marcela Mattiuzzo, attorney and doctoral candidate in Commercial Law at USP (University of São Paulo); It is

Victor Oliveira Fernandes, adviser Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

4:30 pm – Panel 4: “Digital inclusion and its challenges”

Amaro Neto, Congressman (Republicans-ES);

David Soares, Congressman (União-SP);

Nathalia Almeida de Souza Lobo, director the Sectorial Policy Department of the Ministry of Communications;

Tarsila Fernandes, federal prosecutor and teacher the Professional Master’s Program in Law and the lato sensu post-graduation in Law at IDP; It is

Victor Lippi, Congressman (PSDB-SP).

closure

Juscelino Filho, minister of Communications

21.jun.2023 (Wednesday)

9 am – Panel 1: “Tax Reform and its impacts on telecommunications”

Aguinaldo Ribeiro, Congressman (PP-PB);

Reginaldo Lopes, Congressman (PT-MG), coordinator of the Tax Reform Working Group;

Victor Lippi, Congressman (PSDB-SP); It is

Manuel Junior, director of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Tax Reform of the Ministry of Finance.

Moderator: Gabriel Manica, attorney and partner at Castro Barros Advogados.

10:15 am – Panel 2: “The challenges of civil telecommunications infrastructure”

Domingos Neto, Congressman (PSD-CE);

Weverton Rocha, senator (PDT-MA);

Paulo Fogetti, director of Dura-Line in Brazil and Latin America; It is

Pedro Lucas Araujo, director of the Department of Investment and Innovation of the Ministry of Communications.

Moderator: Felipe Aguiar, Project Manager from TelComp.

11:15 am – Panel 3: “Radio-frequency spectrum in evidence”

Renato Sales Bizerra Aguiar, manager Anatel’s Granting and Licensing of Stations;

Thyago Monteiro, technical director of Connectoway; It is

Milene Franco Pereira, government relations manager at Qualcomm.

Moderator: André Martins, CEO of NLT Telecom.

12:00 – Panel 4: “The current moment of the capital market”