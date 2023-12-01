You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Andrés Llinás
Sergio Acero Yate. TIME
Andrés Llinas
One of the key pieces of the team will not be able to play on Sunday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
Millonarios went from being one step away from qualifying for the League final to depending on other people’s results to seek their second consecutive dispute for the title.
In the 2-1 defeat against Medellín, on Thursday at the Metropolitano de Itagüí stadium, MIllonarios missed two of the pillars of the starting lineup, central defender Andrés Llinás and team captain, David Mackalister Silva.
This Sunday, the team led by Alberto Gamero will visit América de Cali. The calculations, to depend on himself again on the last date, are to win at Pascual Guerrero and for Medellín not to win the classic against Atlético Nacional.
Andrés Llinás is once again absent from Millonarios
After the defeat against Medellín, Millonarios traveled directly to Cali this Friday, without going through Bogotá, to prepare there for Sunday’s crucial duel against América, which will be played starting at 7 p.m.
Before the trip, the team received other bad news: Llinás could not recover from his ailments and will not be in the next match. The player is already back in Bogotá.
The diagnosis of Llinás’ injury has not been officially disclosed by the club. A team source told EL TIEMPO that the defender has muscle discomfort in his left leg, above the Achilles tendon.
On the other hand, Silva has already recovered from his injury and is expected in Cali to be part of the next match.
SPORTS
More Sports news
