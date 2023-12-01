The finale of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is just around the corner and a controversy has just broken out that has generated outrage among fans of the culinary reality show. On social networks, it was announced that the former participant of this program Fiorella Cayo leaked who They will face each other for the ‘Pot of Gold’. Without a doubt, this spoiler bothered the faithful followers of the TV space, who had harsh comments towards the actress. In this note, she knows all the details.

Why are ‘The Great Chef’ fans upset with Fiorella Cayo?

This Thursday, November 30, content creator Ric La Torre surprised by revealing, through his ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter), that Fiorella Cayo leaked who are the finalists from the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

In this regard, the tiktoker said that the actress published a photograph of the final gala of the culinary reality show on Wednesday, November 29, on her Instagram account; However, later, he deleted it. “It happened last night, I was asleep, but I have 12 DMs from my followers sending me the print of their post,” held.

After that, La Torre asked Internet users that if they received the photograph, in which the two participants who were going to face each other in the last reality show were known, to ignore it and not spread it. “Enjoy the show, please,”he added. This news caused a stir and discomfort among social media users.

TikToker Ric La Torre revealed that Fiorella Cayo made a mistake after recording the final of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.



What was Fiorella Cayo’s spoiler about the final of ‘The Great Chef’?

The former reality show participant He uploaded a photo to social networks with the entire program team where you can see Christian Ysla and Mónica Zevallos with the typical chef outfit worn by the participants who reach the final.

Fiorella Cayo published discomfort among fans of 'The Great Chef' by releasing a spoiler after her elimination.

What did users say after Fiorella Cayo’s error?

The faithful followers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ They burst into anger after finding out what Fiorella Cayo did. In that sense, Internet users expressed their annoyance by leaving their comments on Ric La Torre’s social networks: “He did it very on purpose”, “Let’s see, Peláez, defend her then”, “And then they say why don’t we pass it on… .”, “Neither to cook nor to keep secrets with that aunt”, “And now they are going to protect her from criticism?”, “We little chefs are not wrong with them” and “You simply have to have evil in your soul to do what she did. A person who can’t stand being displaced.”

It should be noted that some users assured that the final would be debated between Mónica Zevallos and Tilsa Lozano.

What did Fiorella Cayo say to her haters after her departure from ‘The Great Chef’?

After the episode aired in whichFiorella Cayo was eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the actress uploaded some videos on her social networks, in which she was proud of what she learned, even though she left the program.Latin. However, she also sent a strong message to her detractors, who in recent weeks asked that she be removed from the culinary reality show or that there was some favoritism.

“Thanks to ‘The Great Chef’, because I already learned to cook in front of all the judges, all those who do not have tolerance and patience (…). “I read someone who is bothered by the fact that I am always happy and optimistic, I laughed so much (…) Of course it is possible, I am filled with God, I am grateful for the good and the bad,” commented on Instagram.

