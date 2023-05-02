Óscar Cortés had a great performance in the South American Sub-20, in which Colombia qualified for the World Cup in the category, which will begin this May 20 in Argentina.

Cortés was the goalscorer for the team led by Héctor Cárdenas. He scored three touchdowns in eight games, in a tournament in which he started as a substitute in the first game and then earned a starting spot.

Óscar Cortés, Colombian goalscorer.

Upon his return from the South American, Cortés also opened a field in the Millionaires starting lineup, after playing just eight games in 2022, thanks to the sale of Carlos Andrés Gómez to MLS.

Cortés is also the top scorer for Millonarios in the League, with five goals and one assist in eight games. To this is added a goal in the Copa Sudamericana.

The situation posed a dilemma for Millonarios: whether to loan out the player for the U-20 World Cup or whether to keep him for the local tournament and the South American Cup. Coach Alberto Gamero left the decision in the hands of the player.

“It’s not that Gamero has the last word. I am the coach and I have to see that the player has a desired goal and the institution has assets. Here the only person who can decide is the player because there is a World Cup. We are Colombians and we want the Colombian National Team to do well and bring the best players and there is Óscar Cortés. If I oppose him going to the national team, the country falls to me. But if I let him go, the Millonarios fans fall for me,” said Gamero.

The position of the managers was to keep the player in Millionaires. And this Monday, the club made its official announcement on its social networks.

“Millionarios FC informs that, after having spoken with the player and taking into account the sporting objectives of the semester, which are to seek the League title and advance to the South American phase, he considers that Óscar Cortés is essential in obtaining these, for which must remain in Millonarios,” Millos said in his statement.

Millonarios FC informs that, after having spoken with the player and taking into account the sporting objectives of the semester, which are to seek the League title and advance to the South American phase, he considers that Óscar Cortés is essential in obtaining these, for which… pic.twitter.com/2fmTwoFYSo – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 2, 2023

It should be remembered that, despite the fact that the U-20 World Cup is a tournament organized by Fifa, the clubs do not have any obligation to cede the players.

Argentina had already suffered, for example, the loss of Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United striker. Real Madrid also did not give up Álvaro Rodríguez to the Uruguayan National Team, nor did Palmeiras with Endrick to Brazil.

Press versions assure that Cortés will be transferred to Lens de Francia, a club that belongs to the same business group that manages Millionaires.

