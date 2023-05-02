In a video published by Flávio Bolsonaro, the former president says that the project is “the end of freedom of expression”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in published video by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) this Monday (May 1, 2023) that the PL (Bill) of fake news (2,620, of 2020) represents “the beginning of the end of free speech” and that, if put to a vote on Tuesday (2.May.2023) in the plenary of the Chamber, it will be defeated.

“Freedom has no limits. If someone finds himself harmed, he files a lawsuit, slander, defamation. We already have mechanisms to punish these people who exceed themselves”, he said.

Watch the video (1min36s):

The subject gained prominence on social networks this Monday after Google published a text contrary to the project on its main page. The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) reacted quickly.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said he will sue Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) against Google and Twitter for allegedly influencing users to misinform the project.

Bolsonaro also said that the traditional media is in favor of the text “because it behaves like a leftist party” and which, therefore, has lost credibility. He also stated that the government defends restricting the freedom of the population in exchange for security.

“The current leftist government always talks about losing a little freedom in exchange for security. Anyone who accepts losing freedom in exchange for security is left without freedom and security.” he said.

The rapporteur of the project, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP) stated that party leaders will assess whether to keep voting on the proposal for this Tuesday (May 2), a date pre-agreed between the benches last week.

“My expectation is that tomorrow [2.mai] the leaders’ meeting will be held and there will be an evaluation of when it goes to the agenda, if it goes tomorrow, if it goes another day. Because the decision always takes place on voting day, listening to the leaders who have consulted the benches about the text I presented”, said in an interview with Liberta Knowledge Institute.

On Thursday night (27.Apr), Orlando filed the final version of the text. The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It also extends parliamentary immunity on social media to congressmen and public officials. The initial text of the project was approved in the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. If approved, it will return for analysis by senators.

The deputies approved the project’s urgency request on Tuesday (April 24). With the measure, the proposal can be voted directly in plenary without going through the thematic committees.

For Orlando Silva, the base of support for President Lula in the Chamber still does not have “solidity” to secure project approval. The government is in favor of the proposal and made suggestions to the text.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also advocates that the text be voted on, but there is resistance from the opposition, digital platforms and more conservative parliamentary fronts, such as the evangelical bench.

SUPERVISORY ENTITY

The last version of the project presented by Orlando removed the idea of ​​creating a supervisory entity for digital platforms. The removal of the section, according to the deputy, was an alternative to guarantee greater support among the deputies.

“I am convinced that it is necessary for there to be, for there to be [uma entidade fiscalizadora]except that it is the following: I need to have votes to approve the text”, he said. One of the alternatives under analysis would be for Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to take over regulation. Another path, according to Orlando, would be to create self-regulation rules with supervision by the Federal Public Ministry.