The Plaza de España in Águilas was packed to witness the proclamation of the Carnival, which was given by Miki Nadal. The dialectical battle between Don Carnal and Doña Cuaresma, as well as the war of shells and the speeches of the Muse and the mayoress, completed a night that lasted well into the early morning. Because if something was clear, it is that Águilas is in Carnival.

The party began at aperitif time, when the first costumes began to be seen in the bars and restaurants of the town, which were full of people wanting to have a good time. But it was after eating when the Plaza de España became the epicenter of carnival ecstasy. Neighbors and visitors gathered there to enjoy an ‘afternoon’ full of music and joy. And there was no shortage of cuerva, which as usual has become the most demanded cocktail these days.

The desire to have a good time increased as the night approached. At 8:00 p.m., when the square was in full swing, the Muse, Conchi Caparrós, from the Peña Serpentina, made her stellar appearance clad in a golden dress with which she incarnated the Queen of Sheba. To the applause of the people, the Muse went to the Town Hall, where the mayoress, Mari Carmen Moreno, and the vice president of the Federation of Peñas, Ginés Parra, presented the presenter and comedian Miki Nadal and Libélula Film with the Golden Eagles.

Doña Cuaresma and Don Carnal, last night, during the dialectical battle at the Águilas Carnival.



andres ribon / agm



arrival for battle



Don Carnal, Hilario Gris, from World Fantasy, entered the Plaza de España representing the Pegaso Horse with a spectacular suit in aquamarine tones and wings made with more than 400 pheasant feathers. For her part, Doña Cuaresma, Inma Martínez, from Aguanile, chose to become a butterfly. After several glances at each other accompanied by their entourages, both sides began the long-awaited war of shells, which caused a furor among the attendees. And at the end, the dialectical battle arrived. «Aguileños, it is not true / what we see this day; / that this one who wears the sayal / of a holy brotherhood / becomes Don Carnal”, said Doña Cuaresma. “Being of the Risen One / I fulfill my duty / that my reign sends me / because I want to see my people / fun and lively,” replied Don Carnal, to the applause of the people, who celebrated the victory of this character after being granted the period festive.

For her part, the Muse dazzled the public with an emotionally charged proclamation. «Aguileños, my carnival fans, / finally this long-awaited day arrived. / The road has been long, longer than normal / a wait, an illusion that seemed not to come », she pointed out. «Loved ones, friends / and an endless number of sweet dreams that have been reborn today were left on the path. / Today I can already say it, with my vibrant heart; / here your Muse speaks to you, / what a pleasure to have you in front of me!».

Caparrós was followed by the mayoress, Mari Carmen Moreno. “It is undoubtedly exciting / to go out on this balcony / after the years of hiatus, / and see the Glorieta full / forgetting the sorrows,” said Moreno. «Now it’s time to enjoy / and parade again. / And to applaud non-stop / when the Official Ballet passes ». The councilor thanked the health workers for the pandemic and invited everyone to have a good time these days. “Let’s enjoy again / to dance, to stay up all night, / to show / that Águilas is Carnival”.

«I plan to return»



«Aguileños and aquilineñas, /carnavaleras and carnavaleros, /authorities, characters and clubs. / Greetings from your town crier! », Shouted Miki Nadal when he went out onto the balcony of the Town Hall. “Thank you for inviting me to give the proclamation / of this impressive Carnival, / for sharing with me your passion / for this festival of International Tourist Interest”, continued the comedian and television collaborator. “Let’s live it as if it were the first / because this year the Carnival will resume / in the month of February / to make us all enjoy”. The people chanted the last syllable of the verses.

«Don Carnal no longer has an excuse. / Lent has been defeated again, / the Muse has already offered its proclamation / and the Mussona has been tamed. / It is time for merriment, / to put on the mask, / to unite the night with the day / and live the costume party », she continued. «I will dress up as Barbarossa / when I go to dinner today / savoring your red shrimp / which they have told me is a delicacy. / Even if I have to walk / more than one cuerva I’m going to drink, / and when I return to Zapeando / this Carnival I will try to promote ».

«Of its majestic parades, / of the Carnival of the Night / and of this amazing place / I will speak to Pedroche. / Águilas with its Castle, / with a past of esparto grass and mineral grass, / with the Cookers and the Embarcadero del Hornillo, / land of the great Paco Rabal”, said Nadal, who also made reference to the town’s beaches. «Today I want to make a promise to you. / From this balcony of dreams, / as a witness I put the mayoress / and all the aguileños. / I plan to return to Águilas / and walk up to the Pico de La Aguilica. / So this summer you can see me / tumbaico on the beach». And he finished: “Long live Eagles and those who enjoy this Carnival.”