Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 3:23 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

March 9, 1937. That day, in the old town hall palace of Orihuela, located in the Plaza Nueva, what, at least for the capital of Vega Baja, was the wedding of the century took place. In that building, formerly Pósito, they faced each other…