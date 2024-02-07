Constant speakers among colleagues are a real nuisance. They explain the world to us, steal our time and sometimes the show. But there are ways and means to defend yourself.

Dhe boss says he wants to hold effective meetings. In advance, he asks his colleagues: “Keep it short!” and allocates an hour for the team meeting. It usually takes two hours “because he talks the whole time,” reports natural scientist Nina. She works at a research institution and in reality has a different name, like all the people in this article who complain about people who talk a lot in their professional lives. They are all constantly annoyed and suffer from the situation – some even physically. Because if someone repeatedly makes their colleagues the target of their monologues and hardly anyone in the team defends themselves effectively, then something is fundamentally wrong. Then it's not just about speeches that are too long, but about power and a lack of self-reflection.

There are the charming solo entertainers who talk about adventures and share anecdotes that let others share their knowledge in a refreshing way. But that's not what this is about, it's about annoying self-promoters and nervous chatterboxes. About people who constantly repeat themselves or lecture others – like Nina's boss. He is in his early fifties and has previously worked at other renowned research institutions. When talking to him, Nina feels like she is being treated like a young professional, despite her years of experience. Because he explains obvious things to her in detail.