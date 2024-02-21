Some of the images that exemplify the difficult journey of migrants traveling through the Mediterranean Sea are those of the small colorful boats that transported them and that reach the European coasts. These vessels are condemned to be dismantled, but a project in Italy gives them new meaning. Now they are pieces that tell stories of migration and refuge, converted into instruments that are performed on one of the most important stages in the world.

#Migrants #Art #lifesaver #pieces #stories #migration #refuge