Medvedev spoke sharply about the death of defector Kuzminov: a dog’s death for a dog

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke sharply about the murder of defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked an Mi-8 helicopter into Ukrainian territory. Reports of the possible death of a former Ministry of Defense pilot in Spain appeared on February 19.

A dog's death Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

To the clarifying question “It doesn’t matter from whose hands?” the politician replied: “I said everything.”

Related materials:

The sister of the navigator of the hijacked Mi-8 spoke out about Kuzminov’s death

Marvorid, the sister of the navigator of the Mi-8 hijacked to Ukraine, Khushbakht Tursunov, also commented on reports of the death of pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who carried out the flight along with unsuspecting crew members.

Sooner or later it had to be this way, because he acted one hundred percent unfairly towards my brother. It is impossible to forgive such actions Marvoridsister of Mi-8 navigator Khushbakht Tursunov

She added that she discussed Kuzminov's death only with her cousin, because it is too difficult for the father to remember the death of his son, which the family associates with the actions of the defector pilot. He said that “no one would just leave” the pilot.

Earlier, reports of Kuzminov’s death were assessed by the father of technician Nikita Kiryanov, who was also on board and killed by Ukrainian security forces when he refused to surrender. The man doubted the publications that appeared in the media and said that he would wait for official messages from the authorities of Spain, where Kuzminov was supposedly located.

The death of Kuzminov was commented on by the head of the SVR Naryshkin

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, said that the pilot became a “moral corpse” even at the moment when he was planning his escape.

In Russia it is customary: it’s either good or nothing about the deceased. This traitor and criminal became a moral corpse already at the moment when he was planning his dirty and terrible crime Sergey Naryshkin director of the Foreign Intelligence Service

In October 2023, special forces soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said that the pilot “will not live to see trial.” The Rossiya 1 journalist then noted that the order to physically eliminate Maxim Kuzminov had already been received by the military, and its execution was only “a matter of time.”

See also Residents of the Moscow region reported the sounds of explosions Related materials:

What is known about the helicopter hijacking and the alleged death of pilot Kuzminov?

In September 2023, Kuzminov stole a Mi-8 military helicopter from the Kursk region and flew it to the territory of Ukraine. Kuzminov received an offer to steal the equipment from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The head of the department, Kirill Budanov, confirmed that the flight mechanic and navigator, who were on board with Kuzminov, were not participants in the hijacking and did not know about his intentions until recently. When the helicopter landed at an airfield in the Kharkov region, the crew members refused to surrender to the Ukrainian security forces and were killed.

The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against Kuzminov under the article of treason.

On February 19, it became known that Kuzminov was found dead in Spain. According to preliminary data, his body was found with bullet wounds on the garage ramp.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Yusov said that in the city of Villajoyosa in Spain, it was Maxim Kuzminov who hijacked the Mi-8 and was shot. The Civil Guard and the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to confirm the identity of the defector.

There is no reliable information yet about the identity of the person shot dead in Spain. The EFE agency reported that the murdered man had a false passport with him.

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov clarified that the Kremlin did not receive messages through diplomatic channels about the death of Kuzminov or the fate of the defector pilot.