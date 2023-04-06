michelle alexander has left its mark on Peruvian TV with its various productions such as “Maricucha”, “Luz de Luna” and if we go back a few years we can mention “Dina Páucar, the fight for a dream” or “Chacalón, the angel of the people”. It sets the standard for the formats that are welcomed by the Peruvian public and despite receiving constant criticism of its content, the truth is that its production company is one of the most successful nationwide. However, her path to success was not easy, she even started studying a completely different career from what she is now. Find out the details below.

The CEO of Del Barrio Producciones, Michelle Alexander, did not study Communication Sciences from the beginning as many think. “I studied Industrial Engineering because when I left school there was a whole prejudice about television or cinema,” she told Peru 21. She also said that it was not the wish of her father, also a television producer Alberto Alexander.

Over time he realized that numbers were not his thing and he made the transfer to his true passion. Even so, entering the world of work was not so easy. His first experience was with the well-remembered novel Carmín, where he was a wardrobe assistant. “I did a lousy job and they fired me. I didn’t like it, it wasn’t my thing. I liked the cameras, the staging”revealed.

Michelle Alexander is the CEO of Del Barrio Producciones and the sister of Julián Alexander.

Along the way, he obtained the help of mentors who knew how to exploit his talent. “He was the lapdog of Lucho Llosa (producer). He was my teacher. He is a person without any selfishness, and when he saw that he could take off on his own, he gave me the opportunity to direct,” he recounts.

Who are the inspiration for your novels?

The mother-in-law of the actor André Silva assures that she feels calm, because now she has the freedom to create the stories that she pleases and “enjoys the trust of a channel (América TV).” On how her projects are born, Michelle Alexander is inspired by the family and the Peruvian woman.

“Being a woman pulls you to tell more women’s stories. I am clear that the woman and the mother are the root of life. By telling the story of a woman you are telling the story of life. Although what I like is the theme of the family and I try to work on it in all my productions, “she added to the aforementioned medium.