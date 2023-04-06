The collaboration between Stellantis and the Polytechnic of Turin gave birth to seven projects joined by a single common thread: sustainable mobility. This was announced by the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, which announced that it had started these projects at the same Polytechnic in the Piedmontese capital in the presence of the CTO of Stellantis Ned Curic, the Rector Guido Saracco and the vice-rector for internal policies Stefano Corgnati.

Different areas of collaboration

These projects, which were funded under the memorandum of understanding signed at the end of last year, have a strongly interdisciplinary approach and will involve various departments and interdepartmental centers of the Polytechnic. In particular, the seven projects in question they will differ in this way: five will concern the development of hybrid and electric cars and will deal with innovative batteries, design of battery packs for new vehicles, new generation semiconductors for engine electronics, hydrogen storage for cars that use this fuel and solutions for increase the efficiency of small and medium delivery vehicles, while the remaining two will focus on the capture, accumulation and reuse of CO2 emissions and the definition of the optimal Life Cycle Assessment.

The protagonists speak

“Working together makes us stronger and more creative thanks to technological and human excellence on which Stellantis and the Turin Polytechnic can count – declared the CTO of Stellantis – Indeed, facing the complexity of tomorrow’s mobility requires an open approach based on a global collaborative ecosystem. This allows us to advance our knowledge and find innovative answers to tomorrow’s challenges, for the benefit of our customers and society at large.”

“The collaboration with Stellantis proves to be, as in the past, the engine of a technological development essential for our economic fabric and offers valuable training opportunities to our students by preparing them for market demands – added the Rector of the Polytechnic of Turin – Thanks to this synergy, our engineers will be trained to face the challenges of a society that is changing faster and faster”.