There Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 now it is also available with powertrain plug-in hybrid from 544 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The main engine is a 3.0 six-cylinder in-line M256, mated to a 100kW electric motorThe latter is powered by a battery 31.2 kWh which allows a range of up to 87 km with zero emissions according to the WLTP cycle, variable depending on the body chosen. The SUV is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive fully variable in torque distribution.

Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Plug-in Hybrid

The main engine of the GLE plug-in hybrid is a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder in-line engine, now boosted to 330 kW (449 hp)with software updates and an additional radiator in the front. In the hybrid version, a 100 kW electric motor supports the six-cylinder, eliminating the need for an additional electric compressor.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé engine compartment

The hybrid system includes a battery 31.2 kWhvariable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, and internal-rotor synchronous technology. The 100 kW electric motor provides immediate torque 480 Nmensuring high performance right from the start.

Overall, the system delivers 400 kW (544 hp) and 750 Nm of torquewith acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The electric range varies between 80-86 km (SUV) And 82-87 km (Coupe) according to the WLTP cycle, ideal for most daily journeys.

AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé charging

The vehicle is equipped with a 11kW AC charger integrated and, upon request, of a 60kW DC fast charger which allows you to recharge the battery from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ compared to the previous models Traditional GLE It is distinguished by specific elements both outside and inside. On the outside, it features a cooling air intake open central unit, which houses an additional radiator.

AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé

Distinctive Badges for the hybrid they are placed on the front and rear fenders. As standard on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ we find 100% aluminium alloy wheels 21 inches and an AMG braking system with internally ventilated discs, front discs 400mm and six-piston calipers, and rear discs 370 mm with single piston calipers.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé side view AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé rear 3/4 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ SUV AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ SUV rear 3/4 AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ SUV side Rear exhaust Cockpit dashboard Cockpit steering wheel Back seats Display charging info Driving mode info display Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

Inside, the system of MBUX infotainment includes hybrid-specific displays and features. These include a dedicated recharging menuinformation on the status of the high-voltage battery, electric range and other crucial information displayed in the instrument cluster and on the multimedia screen.

Trim features

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ features air suspension AMG Ride Control with adaptive damping, optimised to ensure a balance between acoustic comfort during electric driving and the sporty performance typical of AMG.

GLE 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Coupé on the road

It also features new passive stabilizerscrash buffers in the A-pillars, and completely new shock absorbers on the rear axle, with completely reprogrammed software for an optimised driving experience.

Driving programs AMG Dynamic Select have been specifically adapted for plug-in hybrid technology, managing the response of the transmission, steering, damping and engine sound.

Driving mode info display

In addition to the classics Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness And Individualthe GLE 53 Hybrid offers the programs Electric for fully electric driving up to 140 km/h Battery Hold to maintain a constant battery charge. The external acoustic signalling system warns of the presence of the high-performance hybrid with a AMG sound specific, modulated according to speed and transmitted through external and internal speakers.

Prices, how much does the AMG GLE 53 plug-in hybrid cost

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ plug-in hybrid is available to order in Italy with starting prices of 125.140 euros for the SUV version and 127,628 euros for the Coupé version. These versions add to the existing range of mild hybrid versions, still available with starting prices of 113.862 euros for the SUV and 116.355 euros for the Coupé.

