Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/09/2024 – 21:04

The Opening Ceremony of the World University Beach Championship was held this Monday (2) at Praia de Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, an event that will feature the participation of athletes from 35 countries who will take part in competitions in four sports: beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach wrestling and beach handball.

“It is an absolute pleasure to welcome each and every one of you to the Rio 2024 Opening Ceremony. Dear students, I wish you a very safe event. Take advantage of this opportunity to showcase your skills, get to know each other and gain valuable experience. I wish you all the best,” said Ali Massari Al Dhaheri, member of the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

“On behalf of the Organizing Committee, welcome to Brazil and to the first FISU World University Championships. Today, we are making history,” said Luciano Cabral, FISU First Vice-President and President of the Organizing Committee.

The University Beach World Championship will be held until next Sunday (8).