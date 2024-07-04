The small town of Sannicandro di Bari, in Puglia, is in shock over the death of a very young local boy, just 20 years old. Josephthat was his name, had disappeared since Tuesday morning. After hours of searching, the tragic epilogue of this story has arrived. His body was found lifeless. Countless messages of condolence and closeness for his family.

The tranquility of Sannicandro of Baria small town of less than 10 thousand inhabitants located a few kilometers from the capital of Puglia, has been destroyed in recent days by the death of a very young local boy.

Giuseppe, this was his name, had done lose track of him from the morning of Tuesday 2nd July. Since around 8:00 his close relatives have not found him and when they tried to call him on the phone, it was disconnected.

The authorities were called immediately for raise the alarm and the setting in motion of the machinery of research. In addition to the Carabinieri and volunteers, many citizens also participated in the patrols, who roamed the entire area for hours. At the same time, his photos and a desperate appeal were shared on social media.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday 3 July, the search concluded and unfortunately it did so with the most tragic of epilogues. Giuseppe, just 20 years old, was unfortunately found lifeless, in a countryside area not far from the residential area. The Carabinieri arrived on site, who carried out all the necessary surveys and will try to clarify what happened.

There are so many messages of condolence and closeness that citizens, with broken hearts, have entrusted to social media towards the young man’s family. An autopsy will most likely be performed to clarify the causes of Giuseppe’s death.