The AEMET predicts stable weather for the last weekend of the year

The last weekend of the year will be marked by stability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, except for weak rainfall in the southeast of the peninsula and in the Strait area, as detailed by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Instability will increase from Tuesday in the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where there could be showers that could occasionally be accompanied by storms, without ruling out that they will be locally strong on the southeast coasts.

In this framework, AEMET has announced that there will be fog in large areas of the interior of the peninsula during this weekend, which will be persistent across the northern plateau and depressions in the northeast. As far as temperatures are concerned, the maximum temperatures will experience few changes or if anything they will decrease slightly. Even so, the frosts will gain in extent and will affect large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, the east of the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains.

Likewise, weak winds will be recorded with a predominance from the east, with some strong easterly intervals in the Strait and rolling to the southwest in the extreme northwest at the end of the period. Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, the instability is expected to subside and the haze will spread slightly to the rest of the islands. There, there will be a northeast wind that will shift to the east. As far as thermometers are concerned, temperatures will have little change.

Aside from the instability in the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, persistent fog will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in the rest of the Peninsula, although on Wednesday it will decrease on the northern plateau. In general terms, temperatures will experience few changes, with frosts that will remain in the northern half.

Likewise, there will be light winds from the east, with moderate easterly in the Alboran Sea and Strait. Meanwhile, in the extreme north of the peninsula, they will intensify and roll south, with probable strong intervals. In the Canary Islands, temperatures will experience few changes and there will be easterly winds with light haze.

Although the uncertainty between Thursday and Saturday is high, AEMET indicates that the most likely scenario points to the arrival of frontal systems from the Atlantic. In this framework, there is a probability that widespread rainfall will be recorded in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, without ruling out its advance towards the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. In mountainous areas of the northern half, it is not ruled out that precipitation will be in the form of snow.

Within this context of uncertainty, a predominance of thermal decreases and westerly winds are expected, with probable strong gusts in areas of the extreme north of the peninsula and under the Ebro. In the Canary Islands, dry weather is likely to continue, with a probable presence of haze, slightly rising temperatures and southeast wind.