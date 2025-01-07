With ‘c’ for quarry starts the Betis the recently begun year 2025. Assane left for Italy on Three Kings Day, and this Tuesday, January 7 at the Luis del Sol sports city it was possible to see how Pellegrini has used other values ​​that are yet to be discovered, such as Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo García, replacement of the winger at least for the duration of the aforementioned session. Now the French defender is getting closer to returning to a summons Nobel Mendy after injuring his knee in a match with Betis Deportivo in November against Atlético Sanluqueño in El Palmar. This season with the seniors had the alternative in the first Copa del Rey duel against Gévora (1-6), where the central defender played the 90 minutes of the first round of said competition, and now his return occurs coincidentally just one year after his debut, on January 6, 2024, also in the Copa del Rey and against Alavés.

The current situation is marked by the growth of this 20-year-old young man who can also be used as a resource throughout the season by Pellegrini, who has called him up to seven times in LaLiga EA Sports, without ever making it to the field. playing field in said domestic backdrop. In fact, this Tuesday the young French central defender worked at least partially under the command of Arzu at the Rafael Gordillo sports city. A Mendy who suffered a grade 2 sprain of the internal lateral ligament in his left knee in the third week of November, as a result of which he missed the Betis reserve team’s last duels, up to five games in contention, including the small derby: Antequera, Fuenlabrada, Atlético de Madrid B, Marbella and Sevilla Atlético.

Before, in the summer, Betis had already exercised the purchase option existing on the table and carried out the preseason with the first team. His joy was then reflected with his best words to the club that has been trusting in him: «I am very happy that the club has bet on me. It is the fruit of work. That they speak well of me means a lot. Every training session they give me a lot of advice on and off the field. “I learn a lot from my teammates,” noted the defender.

In this way, Mendy advances in his recovery although he is not yet ready to be part of the list of Betis Deportivo players in their return to the competition against the Hercules of Alicante on Sunday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the José Rico Pérez stadium in what will be the last day of the first round of the second Betic team, second classified in Group II of the First Federation, which now has a luxury reinforcement such as It is Mendy, who gradually hopes to enjoy opportunities again not only at Betis Deportivo, but also with Betis.